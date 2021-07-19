Nearly 56,000 tons of alumina powder produced in a quarter

TEHRAN- Iran has produced 55,974 tons of alumina powder during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As announced by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the figure shows 11 percent decline as compared to 62,789 tons of the product produced in the first three months of the previous year.

Aluminum oxide, which is commonly called alumina, is an inert, odorless, white amorphous material often used in industrial ceramics.

Alumina is an important ceramic material for industrial applications. The numerous fields of application range from construction materials, to filling materials, as well as abrasives and catalysts.

In plants and mechanical engineering, alumina ceramics are mainly used for wear and corrosion protection.

The particle size distribution largely determines the application range and the quality of an alumina powder. Reliably identifying the differences in particle size is therefore an essential requirement of the measuring instrument.

While the production of alumina powder has fallen, the production of aluminum ingot has risen 30 percent during the first quarter of this year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 131,376 tons in the three-month period of the present year, while the figure was 101,202 tons in the same time span of the previous year, data released by IMIDRO showed.

As previously announced by the organization, the production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 61 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20) compared to the figure for the preceding year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 446,800 tons in the previous year.

