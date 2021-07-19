Endemic plant effective in reducing gastric cancer cells: study finds

TEHRAN – The results of a study on gastric cancer cells showed that the extract of “Provskia abrotanoides” plant can reduce the number of cancer cells in the culture medium.

Gastric cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the world and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The main treatment for this disease in the early stages is surgery; radiotherapy and chemotherapy are supplemented if needed.

Because these treatments have different side effects, researchers are looking to find new medicine with fewer side effects. Examining plants to find effective compounds is one of these measures; Because plants have been the main source of discovery for various treatments for centuries, and various anti-cancer drugs have been made using herbal compounds.

Iranian scientists conducted research titled “Evaluation of the antioxidant and cytotoxic potential of hydroalcoholic extract of Perovskia abrotanoides in MKN45 cells of gastric cancer”, which showed that Provskia extract can significantly reduce live cancer cells; over time and with increasing concentration, cancer cell survival has decreased significantly.

Mahsa Iraji, Melika Sadeghi and Ali Khaleqian, researchers at the Medical School of Semnan University of Medical Sciences, participated in this research.

Medicinal plant Borazambol with the scientific name of Perovskia abrotanoides Karel. belongs to the family Lamiaceae. it is growing wild in the margin of mountainous roads of the arid and cold climate of North Iran. It is for a long time that indigenous people by different methods in traditional medicine use its products in preventing and curing diseases.

