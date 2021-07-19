IPL: Saeid Akhbari named Saipa coach

TEHRAN – Saeid Akhbari was named as new head coach of Iranian football team Saipa on Monday.

The 35-year-old replaced Faraz Kamalvand in the top-flight football team.

Akhbari is Saipa’s third coach in the current season after Ebrahim Sadeghi and Kamalvand.

With three weeks left, Saipa are on brink of relegation from Iran Professional League.

Machine Sazi have already relegated from the league and Saipa, Zob Ahana and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to escape relegation.