Quake shakes historical sites in Bushehr, no reports of damage

TEHRAN – On Monday, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Bandar-e Kangan in Bushehr, however, it caused no damage to historical sites across the southwestern province.

Based on field visits by experts of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, no serious damage to historical relics and monuments has been reported, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

However, it is important to evaluate the monuments more closely during additional inspections since there are several monuments within the historical city of Kangan, which have great historical value and if any damage is done, it will be declared, Nasrollah Ebrahimi said on Monday, CHTN reported.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

