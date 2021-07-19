“Paper God”, “The Recess” honored at San Francisco Frozen Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short movies “Paper God” and “The Recess” won awards at the 15th San Francisco Frozen Film Festival, the organizers announced on Sunday.

“Paper God” brought Danial Mahmudnia the award for first-time director.

The film is about Ali, a disabled boy in a wheelchair who aspires to go to the top of a cliff from which he can launch his paper plane like the other boys.



“The Recess” by Navid Nikkhah-Azad won the award for best dramatic short film.

The movie tells the story of Sahar, a 17-year-old student who is determined to skip high school during recess and go to the football stadium to watch the football match between Esteghlal F.C. vs. Al-Ain as part of the AFC Champions League, which is against the national ban prohibiting women from entering football stadiums in Iran.

“Zoo”, a co-production of Canada, Ivory Coast and Ghana, was selected as best international film.

Directed by Will Niava, the film revolves around an encounter between three misfits and a troubled man that takes an unexpected turn.

The award for best feature documentary went to “In the Water: Behind the Lens” directed by Johnny Gonzales from the U.S.

It is about water photographers and the dangers and challenges they face to get the shot seen in magazines and on their covers all over the world.

“Garage Romantic” directed by Dan Sadgrove from New Zealand was crowned best short documentary.

The film tells the story of a big dreamer from the small town of Togliatti, Russia who ponders life while building a rocket-powered sled made from discarded trash.

The award for best animation was given to “The Infinite” by Italian director Simone Massi.

In this movie, 15 years have passed and Roberto is still in love with his neighbor, but she prefers to hide ashamed of her body. With his art and an old clothesline as the only ways of communication, Roberto has a plan to push his beloved to confront her monsters all at once.

“Change Is Coming” directed by Sophia Montoya from the U.S. won the award for best environmental film. This film shows that the destruction of the planet leaves a new generation of activists to fight the status quo and save the earth as well as their future.

The award for best experimental film was given to “Dedicated to Those Who” directed by Jules Retzlaff from the U.S., a hybrid doc and visual album exploring the struggles of the past, present and future of San Francisco.

Nischal Sharma from India was picked as best student director for her movie “Rimi”. It is about Rimi, a housewife, stuck in the mundane life of domesticity who finds herself on the threshold of leaving everything behind and embracing liberation when a desire awakens in her after she encounters young and attractive Riya.

Directed by Ale Damiani from Uruguay, “Made in China” was named best comedy film. In this movie, after matching on Tinder, a young couple wakes up the morning after to find out that a strange pandemic will have them in lockdown together.

Photo: “Paper God” by Iranian director Danial Mahmudnia.

