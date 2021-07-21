Iran president, Iraq PM discuss security, bilateral issues

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday spoke on the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussing security and ways to enhance the two countries' relations.

Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Iraq on Eid al-Adha, adding, “For the Islamic Republic of Iran, supporting stability and security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq has a special importance, and we consider the security and stability of Iraq as our own security, and we support the presence of this neighboring Muslim country in regional interactions,” according to a statement by the Iranian presidency.

Rouhani said that the Americans are playing a double game in the fight against terrorism and their actions on the Iraqi-Syrian border have been against the interests of the region, adding, “These days we are witnessing the United States' complicated game in Iraq and it is natural that this policy will not help bring security and stability to Iraq, but complicate the situation.”

Pointing out that the Americans have always played a destructive role in the region, the president stressed Iran's opposition to any foreign intervention in the region and said, “The problems of the region must be resolved by the countries of the region themselves.”

Rouhani referred to the high capacity of cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in economic and trade fields, and stressed the need to implement and operationalize previous agreements, including the important Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, as well as defining the economic cooperation roadmap and developing an economic strategy.

“Iran and Iraq can complement each other as two complementary economies by developing their cooperation,” the president added.

In this conversation, al-Kadhimi congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Adha, describing relations between the two countries as very friendly and strong. The prime minister stressed efforts to develop and deepen relations and continue bilateral cooperation.

The Iraqi prime minister added, “Over the past 8 years, with your efforts and management, we have witnessed an increase in the level of bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, and good agreements have been reached between the two countries to cooperate in joint projects.”

Al-Kadhimi also appreciated the Iranian government and people for supporting the Iraqi government and people in the fight against terrorism and Daesh, as well as for establishing peace, stability and security in the country.

