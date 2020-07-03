Iran, Iraq discuss security cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian military attaché to Iraq Mostafa Moradian and Mohammad Reza Al Haidar, head of the Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee, discussed security and defense cooperation on Friday.

Expansion of military relations and also cooperation in area of security were discussed at the meeting.

Haidar praised Iran’s support for Iraq in fighting Daesh.

Moradian met with former Iraqi Defense Minister Enad Sa’adoon Khitab al-Jabouri in May and called for expanding military cooperation.

In the meeting, the Iraqi defense chief also praised Iran’s support for Iraq in the fight against Daesh.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in May that Tehran and Baghdad should become “strategic partners”.

“We want to give Iraq all our capacities and we want to become strategic partners and turn our relations into a successful model of cooperation,” he told Jabouri through a video conference.

Hatami attached great importance to expanding defense cooperation to help establish regional security and stability.

In a phone conversation with new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on May 11, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people.

“As we proved that we stand beside the Iraqi people in fighting Daesh, we will stand beside the Iraqi government to help establish stability and make progress,” Rouhani stated in a phone call.

He said Iran attaches great importance to Iraq’s independence, political stability, national sovereignty, and integrity.

“We always have to be careful about plots which target interests of the Iraqi people and the region,” the president noted.

Rouhani also highlighted the importance of regional peace and stability.

For his part, Kadhimi said, “We will never forget Iran’s help to Iraq in fighting Daesh and we seek expansion of relations in various areas.”

NA/PA