Rouhani, Iraq PM insist on need to counter moves by terrorist groups

TEHRAN — In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed the need for cooperation between the two countries to counter the movements of Takfiri and terrorist groups.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers security and stability in Iraq as its own, the president stated that the terrorist groups are seeking to harm the good relations between the two countries.

While congratulating the government and people of the neighboring country of Iraq on Eid al-Fitr, Rouhani said, “The terrorist group Daesh remains an important threat to the security of the region and the cooperation of the two countries is necessary to confront this terrorist group.”

Rouhani also lamented the recent attacks on Iranian diplomatic facilities in Iraq by some individuals and suspicious groups, and stressed the need by the Iraqi government to respond decisively and quickly to these attacks.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said, "The United States has always played a destructive role in the region, and their presence in Iraq will not contribute to the stability and security of this country."

Rouhani also welcomed Baghdad's positive role as a mediator in resolving disputes between countries in the region, supporting Iraq as an important member of the Arab League in regional engagement.

Rouhani wants Iraq to play active role to resolve Palestine issue

Welcoming Iraq's position on Palestine and condemning the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, Rouhani stressed, "We expect Iraq, given its potential in the Arab League, to be active and try to make this union contribute to (resolving) the issue of Palestine.”

Rouhani also stressed the need to deepen relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields and expand regional cooperation, stating that Iran and

Iraq can cover each other as two complementary economies due to their economic potential.

For his part, the Iraqi prime minister also congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr and strongly condemned the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in

Palestine including the killing of the defenseless people in Gaza.

Urging a serious and decisive confrontation against these atrocities, the prime minister said after consultation with the leaders of Islamic countries and the Arab League, Iraq will definitely take a firm position in this regard.

Al-Kadhimi also said it is necessary to seriously confront the terrorist activities of the Daesh group in the region and appreciated the cooperation of the Islamic Republic with Iraq in this regard.

He also expressed his regret and apology for the recent attack by some individuals on Iran's diplomatic facilities in Iraq, emphasizing that this issue is being pursued and the perpetrators will be dealt with seriously.

