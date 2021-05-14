Rouhani congratulates Muslim leaders on Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory message to the leaders of Islamic countries congratulating them on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“Eid al-Fitr is a celebration of returning to one's nature and a season of joy for the fasting people and righteous servants who have purified their souls in the clear stream of Ramadan, and are proud of being servants to God through purification of the soul,” Rouhani said in the message, according to a statement issued by the Iranian presidency.

The Iranian President added, “I am confident that with joint will and efforts of the leaders of Islamic countries, the bonds of friendship and brotherhood among Muslims around the world will be strengthened more than ever and we will see the growth and promotion of Islamic culture around the world.”

Rouhani also expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be brought under control all around the world.

Iran celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday amid strict observation of Covid-19 health protocols.

Rouhani also received a congratulatory message from the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Eid al-Fitr.

“In these days, which are blessed for all Muslims on our planet, I pray to God for continuous health and prosperity and further success for Your Excellency, and peace, stability, progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Iran,” Rahmon stated.

SM/PA