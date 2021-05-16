Rouhani, Erdogan exchange views on Palestine

TEHRAN— In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized that the issue of Palestine is the most important issue of the Islamic Ummah.

Rouhani reiterated the need to call on the international authorities such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to counter atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

For his part, Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Palestine crisis “very concerning and disappointing.”

Erdogan confirmed Iran’s position on the Palestine issue, stating that the international community must react strongly to these brazen attacks, and it is imperative that the Islamic world follow a common right and action in this regard.

SA/PA