Israel's ‘collapsing false prestige’ will not recover: Iran’s interest section in Egypt

TEHRAN— In a tweet posted on Sunday, the interest section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Egypt condemned the brutal attacks of the Israeli regime against the defenseless people of Gaza.

“The collapsed towers and homes in Gaza will be rebuilt, but Israel's collapsing false prestige will not,” the diplomatic office tweeted.

On May 9, the Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque by throwing tear gas and stun grenades into the mosque, as the defenseless Palestinians were busy worshipping.

The Israeli regime responded by heavily bombing Gaza. Some say that this is the heaviest bombardment in Gaza by the usurper regime in the history.

According to Al Jazeera, whose media office in Gaza was flattened, reported that at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since last week.

SA/PA