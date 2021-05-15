IRGC commander: Israeli regime completely surrounded by resistance front

TEHRAN — According to a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Zionist regime of Israel has been caught off guard and is completely surrounded by the resistance front.

According to Press TV, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the IRGC deputy commander for political affairs, said on Saturday that the incidents over the past days in the occupied territories well displayed the resistance [front]’s capability in confronting the Zionists’ military power and revealed the Zionist regime’s faulted defense system.

The Zionist regime is under pressure both from inside the occupied territories and from international public opinion, he added, noting that the situation is changed in favor of Palestine and the resistance front.

“The Zionist regime has no capability at all to change the situation in its own favor, and based on realities on the ground, the process of the Zionists’ decline has gained momentum,” the IRGC commander said.

Javani added that the fake and usurping Israeli regime has been facing unprecedented developments in the occupied territories and the Gaza Strip during recent days.

The regime has forcefully occupied territories and is now under pressure from the main owners of these lands, he said, adding, “The future belongs to the Palestinian people and the resistance front and the Zionist regime has no fate but destruction.”

He emphasized that resistance front in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the entire region fully supports the Palestinian people in their confrontation with the Israeli regime.

Gaza and other Palestinian territories have been simmering with anger over Israel’s land grab policies in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as well as the regime’s desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam.

The tensions spiraled into a broader conflict between Gaza and Israel on Monday, days after the regime in Tel Aviv launched a heavy-handed crackdown on Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque during the final days of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Since then, the Israeli military has been launching large-scale airstrikes across Gaza, razing homes and civilian infrastructure to the ground. The regime’s artillery and tanks have also been targeting the blockaded coastal enclave.



