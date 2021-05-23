Hatami: Iran among top missile powers in the world

TEHRAN — Speaking at a ceremony exhibiting achievements of the Ministry of Defense on Sunday, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said Iran is undoubtedly among the top countries in the world in terms of missile power.

The top military official noted that the Islamic Republic is in an unprecedented position today largely due to its defense industry.

“A combination of defensive capabilities and popular support has offered Iran an ensuring defensive power and the foes admit they don't have the upper hand anymore,” he added.

“We are even better than the world's top powers”

Referring to the military achievements of his ministry in the field of ground combat, General Hatami stated, “Today, we have gained various achievements in different fields, which are not limited to ground combat, and in the field of missiles, we are undoubtedly one of the world powers, and in the field of unmanned armed vehicle, we are even better than the world's top powers.”

“The main focus of our activity is to gain access to strategic weapons in all areas, and we have achieved the main goals in the field of ground combat. In the field of missiles, we have a real capability that the armed forces can carry out their mission,” he explained.

The latest exhibition on achievements by the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat has been held by the Defense Industries Organization. Advanced equipment in the fields of oil, gas, mining, chemicals and bio-defense items are also on display.

The exhibition is held on the 40th anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

The anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr from the Iraqi army falls on May 24.

“Iran stands firm against any aggression”

Speaking on the sidelines of the exhibition, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament speaker, said that Iran stands firm against any aggression and seeks sustainable peace with neighbors and Muslim Ummah.

Emphasizing that power generation is a chain, he added, "Today, I consider this part of the power chain, which is the basis of work, a source of honor, security and peace in the country, which has been achieved through the silent efforts of the dear brothers of the Ministry of Defense."

“People need to believe that our strategic depth is their heart”

The top parliamentarian noted that big developments occurred in the country only after the establishment trusted the youth to do big projects and gave them opportunities for trial and error.

“The basis of the strength of the Islamic system is not its missile industry and power, but the heart of each person. People need to believe that our strategic depth is their heart. It is this belief that causes our transformation in various fields,” Ghalibaf added.

Pointing to the historic victory of Gazans over the occupying Israeli regime, he said that in the 60s, the Arab countries could not stand against the Zionist regime for more than 5 days.

“Today, with the unity of Muslims under the shadow of the Quran, despite the normalization of relations between some reactionary leaders of the region and the Zionist regime, Gaza was able to bravely resist the enemy for 10 days” and defeat the enemy which “is armed to the teeth” he said, calling it “a divine tradition.”

SA/PA