Iranian logistic vessel catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN— A naval training logistic vessel, named Khark, caught fire and sank near the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday morning.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the incident is still unknown.

According to the reports, with the help of the ship damage control team, all the personnel were transferred from the ship to shore while fighting the fire.

Attempts by civilian and military forces to extinguish the fire and rescue the vessel were unsuccessful, and it sank in the waters later.

Khark logistic vessel had been serving in the Iranian army since 1984.

SA/MG