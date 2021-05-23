Military chief: Policy is to boost defensive, offensive and deterrence strategy

TEHRAN — In a message on Sunday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces insisted on military readiness to strongly confront any possible military threats and protect the country's national interests by constantly increasing defense capabilities.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri made the remarks in a message one day before Iran marks the liberation of Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran that was occupied by the invading Saddam Hussein Army in the early 1980s.

In his message, the top commander said the “policy to boost power for defense, offense and deterrence” is always on the agenda of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Iranian military forces maintain intelligence dominance and are fully prepared for harsh and courageous confrontation with any threat against the country’s independence, territorial integrity and national interests, the military chief underscored.

The general also said this year the anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr has coincided with the Palestinian resistance forces’ victory over the child-killing Zionist regime in a new Intifada.

While the flag of Palestine has been raised across the occupied territories and Gaza, the occupiers of al-Quds have run for shelters humiliatingly as the Zionist regime’s nest, like the spider web, has become shakier than ever, he stated.

SA/PA