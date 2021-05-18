Iran's advances in aircraft engine highlighted by top general

TEHRAN — Iranian scientists have made significant progress in designing and manufacturing engines used in various aircraft and missiles, according to Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

During a visit to a factory producing homegrown “Owj” turbojet engines, General Bagheri said Iran is now among a select group of countries in the world with the knowledge to manufacture engines for aerial vehicles that are at the cutting-edge of technology.

Iran has fully matured in designing and manufacturing advanced aerial engines due to the efforts of its experts and scientists, he added, noting that thousands of aircraft, drones, and missiles in Iran have been equipped with homegrown engines.

The senior commander also highlighted that all advancements in the defense industry have taken place in the face of harsh foreign sanctions.

Iranian officials have frequently stated that the country will not hesitate to develop its military capabilities, particularly its missile industry, which is solely for defensive purposes, and that Iran's defense capabilities will never be negotiated.

SA/PA