Army commander: Nile to Euphrates dream degraded to keeping Israeli terrorist camp

TEHRAN— Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi stated that the “Sword of Quds” war is a clear sign that the holy Quds will be liberated from the usurpers hands soon.

“We do not have the slightest doubt in the fulfillment of the divine promises, and we know that the truth will triumph over falsehood, oppression and tyranny, and the tyrant and falsehood will be destroyed,” he said.

Mousavi stated that when the envisioned leader promised that the Zionist regime would not see the next 25 years, many may not have imagined that a day like today would come so quickly.

“The Zionists, who once dreamed of dominating the region, are now desperate and stuck in battle with the resistance forces, and the dream of reaching the Nile to the Euphrates has been reduced to the nightmare of maintaining the Israeli terrorist garrison,” he noted.

The top military official warned the traitors and compromisers of the region that the blood of the children of Gaza “will drown the compromisers of the deal of the century,”

“We consider the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime as the result of the procrastination and betrayal of the compromisers of the deal of the century,” Mousavi remarked.

SA/SM