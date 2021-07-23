Inflation rate rises 1.2%: SCI

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on July 22, which marks the end of the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir, stood at 44.2 percent, rising 1.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the third month.

SCI has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 43.6 percent in the mentioned month; it means that the families have paid an average of 43.6 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services compared to the same month of its previous year.

The point-to-point inflation rate was 4 percent less than the figure for the previous month.

At the same time, the point-to-point inflation rate for urban households was reported to be 42.9 percent, which is 0.4 percent less than the figure for the previous month. The figure was 47.7 percent for the rural households, 3.7 percent less than the figure for the previous month.

SCI has announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20, which marks the end of the last month of the past Iranian calendar year, stood at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the eleventh month of that year.

MA/MA