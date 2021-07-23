Quarterly poultry meat supply increases 10.5%

TEHRAN- Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced a 10.5-percent increase in the supply of poultry meat in the country in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to its previous quarter.

The center put the supply of poultry meat from the official slaughterhouses of the country in the first quarter of this year at more than 522,000 tons.

SCI has also announced that production of red meat in the country stood at 51,307 tons in the third month of the current Iranian calendar year (May 22 – June 21), showing 69 percent growth compared to the same month in the past year.

The center’s report said that beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the third month with 28,483 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 18,708 tons, goat meat with 3,133 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 983 tons.

