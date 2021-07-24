Domestic manufacturing of each car saves Iran $400-$500 in a year

TEHRAN- The director-general of automotive department of Iran’s Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry announced that domestic manufacturing of each car saved the country $400-$500 in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Soheil Memarbashi said that it was achieved through setting up the domestic production desks by the ministry in line with strengthening domestic production.

The ministry has planned a $10-billion saving programs through domestic production during three Iranian calendar years of 1398, 1399, and 1400 (since March 2019 until March 2022), of which $1.4 billion is for the automotive industry, the official stated.

To this end, four desks have been already held, while the fifth one was not still held due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding the related contracts were signed and 14 out of the 20 specified parts have been already manufactured domestically.

MA/MA