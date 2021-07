TEHRAN – Iranian rower Nazanin Malaei advanced to the semifinals round of the women's single sculls at the 2020 Olympic Games.

She caused something of a surprise by pushing into third to qualify for the semis.

Malaei came third with a time of 8:07. 32 minutes. Emma Twigg from New Zealand and Swiss Jeannine Gmelin finished in first and second place, respectively.

The event was held at the Sea Forest Waterway.