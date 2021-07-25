Amir Chakhmaq: a drop-dead gorgeous destination in central Iran

TEHRAN – Having a unique imposing façade and tranquil atmosphere, the 19th-century Amir Chakhmaq Complex is one of the drop-dead travel destinations in central Iran.

Located on a square of the same name in the UNESCO-registered city of Yazd, a three-story building constitutes the core of the complex, which highly is noted for its eye-catching rows of symmetrical sunken alcoves that are perfectly lit up following the sunset.

The structures that make up the complex include a mosque, a caravanserai, a bathhouse, a cold-water well, and a tekyeh where Shiite Muslims come together for observing special religious ceremonies, all of which have been designed following traditional layout principles.

The perfectly proportioned niches on the façade may seem at their best and most photogenic late in the afternoon, when towering exterior appears to glow against the darkening sky and copper-colored sunlight is captured within each alcove.

A pedestrianized square overlooking the complex is usually full of visitors. It is landscaped with a vast pool, illuminated fountains, well-manicured trees, and shrubs that lend an attractive foreground to the splendid vista at night.

Underneath the complex is a small bazaar with rows of two-story arcades.

Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. Partially covered alleyways together with streets, public squares and courtyards contribute to a pleasant urban quality. The city escaped the modernization trends that destroyed many traditional earthen cities.

It survives today with its traditional districts, the qanat system, traditional houses, bazaars, hammams, water cisterns, mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples, and the historic garden of Dolat-Abad. The city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism.

Water is brought to the city by the qanat system. Each district of the city is built on a qanat and has a communal center. The concept of Persian Qanat was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2016 as they provide exceptional testimony to cultural traditions and civilizations in desert areas with an arid climate.

The use of earth in buildings includes walls and roofs by the construction of vaults and domes. Houses are built with courtyards below ground level, serving underground areas. Wind-catchers, courtyards, and thick earthen walls create a pleasant microclimate.

Under tourists’ eyes:

Here is a selection of comments that visitors to the complex have posted to TripAdvisor, one of the most popular travel websites in the world:

'So much to digest'

You most certainly need a tour guide to appreciate all this Sq. has to offer. It took us over an hour to see everything. The best Sweet house in Yazd is just at the core of the crossroad. (73farpolo from Manchester; written December 2020)

'Beautiful structure'

Located at the very center of town, a must-stop especially at night after sundown with a nice reflecting pool in front and many ice cream shops around.... (Shadgerami from Nikolaevsk-Na-Amure, Russia; written October 2020)

'Beautiful square with nice local food'

The 3-story high facade to the mosque fronts the square with a 2-storeyed Hossaniyeh extending at right angles to the facade. The facade is magnificent. It is lovely illuminated at night, (but my photos don't do it justice!) While we were in the square, a moving lamentation to the fallen of the Iran-Iraq War was performed. Just off the square, we had a lovely strange mini-noodle concoction mixed with rose water, and saffron ice cream. Sublime! (Rod F from Royal Wootton Bassett, UK; written February 2020)

'Great location in the center of the city'

Looks great lit up at night and it is a wonderful place to visit at any time of the day. Needs to be on everyone's to-do list when they visit Yazd. (DominicDeBurca from Dunmore East, Ireland; written January 2020)

'Nice'

At the main square, you can enjoy all the people coming from near and far to marvel at this place. Worthwhile. (Michael c from Ahus, Sweden; written November 2019)

'Nice structure'

I went to this place twice and I hope I can go to Yazd again in the future, this theater was a place for talking to people and doing religious ceremonies and I think the structure is extraordinary, It is the first place you should visit. (Berta Moretti from Genoa, Italy; written September 2019).

