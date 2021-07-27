Quarterly exports to Caspian Sea littoral states nears $329m

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s exports to the Caspian Sea littoral states stood at $328.917 million in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi named Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan as the export destinations of the Iranian products in the three-month period.

Of this amount, 300,941 tons of goods worth $135.392 million was exported to Russia, 194,800 tons of goods worth $86.395 million to the Republic of Azerbaijan, 129,000 tons of goods worth $38 million to Kazakhstan and 399,000 tons of goods worth $69 million has been exported to Turkmenistan, the official stated.

He also announced that Iran has imported 579,000 tons of commodities valued at $353 million from these countries in the first quarter.

Of this amount, 510,000 tons worth $321.475 million was imported from Russia, 51,272 tons worth $17.45 million from Kazakhstan, 12,150 tons worth $9.450 million from Turkmenistan and 4,728 tons worth $4.704 million has been imported from the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to Latifi.

The value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $10.7 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 69 percent compared to the last year’s same period, the head of IRICA has previously announced.

According to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran exported 30 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months, registering a 38-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s Q1.

Meanwhile, some 8.4 million tons of goods valued at $10.2 billion were also imported into the country in the said period to register a 34-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

MA/MA