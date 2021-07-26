TEDPIX gains 12,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 12,113 points to 1.323 million on Monday.

Over 6.604 billion securities worth 55.578 trillion rials (about $1.323 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index rose 17,198 points, and the second market’s index gained 1,940 points.

TEDPIX had risen 143,000 points to 1.311 million in the previous Iranian calendar month (ended on July 22).

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

MA/MA