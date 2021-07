TEHRAN - Esteghlal will meet Gol Gohar in semifinals round of 2020/21 Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Aug. 4.

Foolad will also host First Division Malavan in the same day in Ahvaz.

The winners will lock horn in the final match four days later.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.