Iranian photographer Mehdi Kazemi wins Silver Medal at Danube Digital Circuit 

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh has won Salon Silver Medal at the 1st Danube Digital Circuit in Russia.

He garnered the honor in the C Open Color category of the exhibition for his photo “Man with a White Beard”.

Mehdi Parsaian, another Iranian photographer, also won an honorable mention for his photo “Peak of Light” in this section.

Parsaian’s “Blossoming Season” has also won an honorable mention in the C Open Color category of the 6th Danube Digital Circuit in Serbia at the same time.

Photography centers in Serbia, Russia, South Africa, and Norway are the organizers of the exhibition.

The Golden Badge of the Master of Light Photographic Association (MoL PA) at the 1st Danube Digital Circuit was awarded to Australian photographer Brenda Jones for her photo “On the Brink”.

Sergey Majorov and Sergey Borisov from Russia and Pantelis Kranos from Cyprus were the jury members of the competition.

Kazemi Bumeh has previously been honored with various prizes at international photography contests.

Previously in April, he won the FIAP Gold Medal at the 2nd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Kazemi Bumeh won the honor for his photo “Soar” in the Creative – Altered Reality Section.

In March, he won the FIAP Ribbon for his photo “Ladder” in the open color category of the 2nd Pamir International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

His “Soar” also won an honorable mention in the open monochrome section of the contest.

In December 2020, his “Chicken” received won the FIAP Gold Medal in the People section of the 2nd Ala Archa International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: “Peak of Light” by Iranian photographer Mehdi Parsaian won an honorable mention at the 1st Danube Digital Circuit in Russia.

MMS/YAW