Iran's annual export to Russia increases 10%

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s export to Russia rose 10 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Saying that Iran exported 1.051 million tons of commodities worth $504.575 million to Russia in the past year, Ruhollah Latifi said that the export also indicates a 14-percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

Also, as previously announced by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, the value of Iran’s exports to Russia has increased 105 percent in 2020.

The ambassador put the worth of Iran’s export to Russian at $390 million in 2019, and at $800 million in 2020, and reiterated that the Russian market has a good capacity for the Iranian products.

He stressed the existence of various fields for economic relations between Iran and Russia and said, "Russia's economy is a large economy and this country has about $260 billion in imports, so we, as Russia's neighbor, can provide some of the goods it needs and have our share of the market of this country.”

“Our relations with Russia are mostly in political, security and defense fields, and on the other hand, due to the mutual economic potential that exists, economic relations between the two countries should undoubtedly be developed and expanded”, the ambassador further stressed.

MA/MA