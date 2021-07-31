NISOC’s oil desalination plant in southern Iran to go operational by Mar. 2022

TEHRAN - The director of engineering and construction at the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) announced that the company’s crude oil desalination plant has reached progress of more than 90 percent and is expected to go operational in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2022).

According to Ebrahim Piramoun, the project is comprised of a desalination unit with a capacity of 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) and sweetening of 42,000 bpd of crude oil which is going to desalinate the oil from Ghale Nar field near Andimeshk city, Khuzestan Province.

The project also includes constructing 5.5 kilometers of high-pressure power line and drilling of wells for waste disposal which have already been completed and are ready to be commissioned, the official explained.

"The civil and construction works of the project have been fully implemented and all pressure and atmospheric tanks, pipelines inside the factory, and connection lines have been completed," he added.

He went on to say that despite the sanctions, all the necessary equipment for the plant including process pumps, control valves, welding package, diesel generators, power transformers, heat exchanger, desalination package, skimmer tank, and tow tower have been provided and installed.

"Other required equipment, including the remaining part of the pipes and instrumentation equipment, control system, and air conditioners, have been purchased and are ready to be transported to the project site. Equipment such as fire pumps and wastewater treatment packages are also under construction,” he added.

EF/MA