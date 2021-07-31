“Muhammad(S)” writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi completes novel on Ashura

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Hassanbeigi, the author of the young adult novel “Muhammad(S)” about the Prophet of Islam, has recently completed his new work on the tragedy of Ashura.

The story “Unfinished Temptations” has been published by Ketabestane Marefat.

The book tells the story of Ayyub, a blacksmith who works in Kufa. Prior to the departure of Umar ibn Saad, Ibn Ziyad’s commander who is leaving town to fight Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions, Ayyub receives a large order for weapons.

The order appears to advance his life and enable him to marry the daughter of an influential man in the town.

However, his parents are among the ardent supporters of Imam Ali (AS) and his household, therefore he is faced with the dilemma of choosing between a life of luxury and working at his small forge.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Hassanbeigi’s “Muhammad (S)” has been published in English and several other languages.

He has also fictionalized the life story of Mohsen Hojaji, an Iranian soldier who was martyred by ISIS forces in Syria, in “Morning of the Fateful Day”, which is scheduled to be published by Khate Moqaddam in the near future.

Hassanbeigi is the author of “Two Captions for One Picture”, winner of the prize for best novel for young adults at the Seyyed Ali Andarzgu Literary Awards, which are given to books on the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

His credits also include “The Rose on the Rug”, “Gisu and the Magic Lamp”, “Sufi and the Magic Lamp”, “Aladdin and the Magic Lamp” and “Mayor’s Excellency”.

Foliant, a major Kazakh publishing house, Sama Publishing House from Egypt and Zengin from Turkey have acquired rights to eight books by Hassanbeigi.

Photo: A poster for Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s latest book “Unfinished Temptations”.

MMS/YAW