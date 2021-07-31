Nic Stone’s “Clean Getaway” comes to Persian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Clean Getaway” by Nic Stone, an American author of young adult and middle-grade fiction, has been published in Tehran.

Porteqal is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Rozhina Qavami.

From New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone comes the middle-grade road-trip story through American race relations past and present perfect for fans of Jacqueline Woodson and Jason Reynolds.

This book teaches how to go on an unplanned road trip with your grandmother.

Grab a suitcase: prepacked from the big spring break trip that got canceled. Fasten your seatbelt: G’ma’s never conventional, so this trip won’t be either. Use the Green Book: G’ma’s most treasured possession. It holds history, memories and, most important, the way home.

It also tells us what not to bring. A cellphone: Avoid contact with dad at all costs, even when G’ma starts acting stranger than usual.

Set against the backdrop of the segregation history of the American South, take a trip with New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone and an eleven-year-old boy who is about to discover the world hasn’t always been a welcoming place for kids like him, and things aren’t always what they seem; his G’ma included.

Stone was born and raised in a suburb of Atlanta, GA, and the only thing she loves more than an adventure is a good story about one.

After graduating from Spelman College, she worked extensively in teen mentoring and lived in Israel for a few years before returning to the U.S. to write full-time.

Growing up with a wide range of cultures, religions and backgrounds, Stone strives to bring these diverse voices and stories to her work.

Stone lives in Atlanta with her husband and two sons.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Nic Stone’s “Clean Getaway”.

