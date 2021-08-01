Iran volleyball knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball teal lost to Japan 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 29-31, 25-22,15-13) on Sunday and bade farewell to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Nishida Yuji led the Japanese team with 30 points, while Meysam Salehi scored 26 points for Iran.

Iran finished in fifth place in the six-team table in Group A and failed to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Vladimir Alekno’s men started the campaign with an epic 3-2 victory over archrivals Poland and eased past Venezuela in their second match.

Iran could have qualified for the next stage with a win over Canada but were defeated 3-0 against the team. Iran also lost to Italy and Japan and came fifth in the table with just six points.

Poland finished first with 13 points, followed by Italy who earned 11 points.

Japan and Canada qualified for the quarterfinals with eight and seven points, respectively.