Iran, Denmark discuss ways of expanding trade ties

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met with Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jesper Vahr to discuss ways of expanding trade ties between the two countries.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in the meeting the officials made several proposals for the expansion of economic exchanges between the two countries, including the establishment of an Iran-Denmark Joint Chamber of Commerce, and also holding online meetings between the members of the ICCIMA and the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

Speaking in the meeting, Shafeie pointed to the long history of Denmark's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said: "More than 90 years have passed since the first treaty between the two countries; therefore, historically, the relationship between the two sides is a long one.”

He also mentioned Denmark's contribution to Iran’s dairy industry and noted that Iran’s first dairy factory was established using the machinery imported from Denmark and the two sides have had successful cooperation in this sector.

Shafeie further mentioned Denmark’s achievements in renewable energies especially in developing wind farms, saying that the country accounts for more than 40 percent of the world’s wind power.

The ICCIMA head noted that the mentioned areas have significant potential for the two countries to cooperate.

According to the official, Iran and Denmark also have a long history of cooperation in the pharmaceutical, medical, cement, and shipping industries.

Vahr for his part expressed Danish companies’ eagerness to work in Iran and noted that several Danish companies including Novo Nordisk Company are already active in Iran.

Novo Nordisk has invested over 70 million Euros in Iran, he added.

The Danish ambassador further referred to his country’s developments in the field of renewable energies and said: "In Denmark, the use of renewable energy is at the top of the agenda. Many Danish companies specialize in renewable energy, and Denmark somehow had to move in that direction. Our economy suffered huge losses in the 1973 and 1979 oil crises, and one way to reduce that damage was to look for alternative energy sources.”

“Prior to the sanctions, one of our major companies was cooperating with Iran in the field of wind energy,” he noted.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) meets with Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jesper Vahr in Tehran on Monday.