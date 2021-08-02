9 cultural heritage elements added to national list

TEHRAN – A total of nine cultural elements, which are practiced in Markazi province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Monday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the central province, CHTN reported.

The skills of weaving Boz Chelo carpet, Bildari Ritual, water distribution system, and the talent of Darvish-duzi, a kind of traditional embroidery were among the elements added to the significant list.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

