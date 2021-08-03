Flooding leaves 5 dead, injured in 7 provinces

TEHRAN – Severe rain triggered flooding in seven provinces of the country, which have claimed three lives, and two went missing, spokesman or the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced.

“Relief and rescue forces provided services to 846 flood survivors,” ISNA quoted Mohammad Hassan Qousian as saying on Tuesday.

Currently, relief operations have been completed in five provinces, but continue in Qazvin and Zanjan provinces, he stated.

Over the last two years, Iran was doused with rain which was unprecedented during the past 50 years, but last year, unfortunately, the country faced drought, which shows a 40 percent decrease in rainfall.

Watershed management is a solution to strengthen the ecosystem in the face of subsequent droughts by penetrating rainfall into the ground.

Wet spell or still short of rain?

Rainfall extremes over the past three years slowly questioned the conception that Iran is experiencing a long-term drought and some of the experts announced that a wet spell will embrace the country.

So, some experts claimed that Iran has entered a period of a wet spell after experiencing dry spells over the past few decades, some others highly rejected the claim implying that the country faced a lack of rain by 50mm over the past 5 decades.

Climate disruption or global climate disruption, is the new term scientists are using to explain the extreme fluctuations that can and will occur to our weather systems as anthropogenic-caused carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases increase in our atmosphere, the oceans get warmer, and weather events go wild.

The report regrets that climate disruption will be continuing as climate change is on the rise and it calls on taking proper and effective measures to alleviate the adverse effects of climate change on the country.

In fact, experiencing two or three consecutive years of rainy days cannot ensure that drought no longer hits the country, but then it may enter a multi-year drought.

FB/MG

