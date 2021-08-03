Weightlifter Hashemi represents Iran at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Ali Hashemi participated in the 109kg weight category of the 2020 Olympic Games underway in Tokyo.

He lifted the 184kg in snatch but failed to finish the event as he failed to lift the weight in any of his three attempts in the clean & jerk section.

Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev won the gold medal with a total of 430kg. Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan snatched the silver, lifting 423kg and Latvian Arturs Plesnieks finished in third place with 410kg.



