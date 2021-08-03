Astan-e Qods museum showcases documents on World War I

TEHRAN – A collection of documents on World War I was showcased for the first time in an exhibition at the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad.

The exhibition has been organized to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the devastating war, the museum announced on Tuesday.

The collection consists of over 1000 documents referring to the repercussions of the war for Iran.

Some of the documents described the efforts made by both the Allies and Germany, Austria, Hungary and Turkey to persuade Iran to join them in the war.

In addition, some other documents refer to the estimations of the war damages to the region.

The exhibition also placed on view several documents showing the reaction of the Iranian people and top Muslim clerics and their activities to call people for resistance against the occupiers and the early charity organizations founded to support millions of people facing famine in the aftermath of the war.

A letter sent to Sokatolmalek, the ruler of Sistan and Qaenat, by Britain’s consulate, is a highlight of the documents on view at the exhibition.

In the letter, the consulate had asked the ruler to take action against the arrival of some German and Austrian nationals in the region.

The Astan-e Qods Razavi Organization for Libraries, Museums and Archives Centers, which is adjacent to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), houses over 78,000 copies of rare Islamic manuscripts.

The museum also is displaying rare artworks and historical and ancient objects.

Master miniaturist Mahmud Farshchian has donated over 15 of his masterpieces, including “Heaven on the Earth” to the museum.

The painting measuring 101x82.5 centimeters depicts Hazrat Zainab (SA), the sister of Imam Hussein (AS), and a number of angels mourning for the Imam after being martyred at Karbala in 680 CE.

The museum also showcases the master’s “The Evening of Ashura”, “Ali-Asghar (AS)” and “The Standard-Bearer of Truth”, all of which are about the martyrdom of the Imam.

Photo: A number of Persian documents related to World War I are on display at the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad.

