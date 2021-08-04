TEDPIX up 30,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 30,414 points to 1.406 million on Wednesday.

Over 9.309 billion securities worth 73.847 trillion rials (about $1.758 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index rose 22,742 points, and the second market’s index increased 59,812 points.

TEDPIX had risen 5,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.316 million points on Wednesday, July 28 (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices