Visit Javaherdeh, a jewel of northern Iranian villages 

TEHRAN – Teeming with colorful houses and scenic views, Javaherdeh is one of the most charming villages in northern Iran. It is situated in Ramsar county of Mazandaran province.

Javaherdeh, literally “the village of Jewel", draws many people to it thanks to the cool weather in summer, the fresh air, and the lush vegetation.

During the cold months of the year, it is almost uninhabited, but at the beginning of spring, along with the local inhabitants, tourists also flock to the village.

Agriculture, livestock farming, and gardening are the main occupations of the people of Javaherdeh. The village also produces handicrafts such as felt, pottery, and metalwork. Among the village’s souvenirs are homemade pickles, women's hand-woven clothing, and bread.

Local traditions and ceremonies like Golkar and Tir-mah Sizde-sho are held there, and the villagers still adhere to the ancient rituals.

Many springs are located in and around Javaherdeh, providing water to the village. The springs include "Soleymaan", "Barshi", and "Kouh Kin".

Javaherdeh is connected to Ramsar and Qazvin only through the mountains; some climbers reach it through the Alborz range.

Waterfalls are found around the Javaherdeh both permanently and seasonally. The Safarood Forest Park can also be found nine kilometers along Javaherdeh Road.

In addition to natural beauties and sceneries, the village is home to several historical monuments such as Adineh Mosque. It was originally a Zoroastrian fire temple built as a place of worship for the goddess Mitra before the advent of Islam.



