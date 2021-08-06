TSE’s main index climbs 8.5% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 90,000 points, or 8.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.406 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Group, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

A capital market analyst says that TEDPIX is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar month (ends on August 22).

Mehdi Bayat-Manesh noted that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the current month.

“It is expected that the upward trend of the market in the last one month, when the stock index rose from 1.4 million points to 1.8 million points, will continue, and it is also likely that according to the forecasts, the stock index will once again enter the 1.4 million-point channel by the end of the current month,” he said.

MA/MA