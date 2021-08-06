What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Delgosha Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Soheil Mokhtar.

The exhibit will run until September 5 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Shaqayeq Suzankar are currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until August 18 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Arian, Mina Bahreini, Kambiz Hazratpur, Hamid Jafari-Shakib, Bamdad Rezvanian, Abolhassan Riazi, Morad Fattahi, Hassan Noruznia and Behdad Najafi are currently underway at Rasul Mehr Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Najafi will run until August 8 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Amir Samavat.

The exhibition entitled “2 Miles to Mars” will be running until August 24 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Leila Yahyabeigi, Maria Matin, Zahra Sartipi, Ali Begdelu, Ebrahim Afshar, Maryam Gerami and dozens of other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Charisma” will run until August 11 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to a retrospective painter Mahmud Zanganeh.

The exhibit runs until August 15 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Shakila Shahbakhti is currently hanging a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until August 17 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Calligraphic painting

* Shalman Gallery is hanging calligraphic paintings by Hossein Ehsai, Nader Heidari, Masumeh Talebi, Mina Amani, Hossein Bahrami, Mehdi Jalali and several other artists in an exhibition entitled “Initial Creation”.

The showcase will run until August 16 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Photo

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to a joint exhibition of photos titled “Landscapes Before the Eyes”.

The exhibit curated by Mehdi Vosuqnia will run until September 22 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.

Sculpture/painting

* An exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Kimia Nurian, Mehdi Barati, Parivash Qasemi, Naeimeh Mahdavi, Arash Imani, Nazanin Jahanian and several other artists is currently underway at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition named “From Human to Oblivion” will continue until August 11 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

