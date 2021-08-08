Iran comes 27th at Tokyo 2020, two places behind Rio 2016

TEHRAN – Iran finished in the 27th place at the 2020 Olympic Games, while the country had come 25th in the previous edition in Rio.

The Iranian athletes claimed seven medals – three golds, two silvers, two bronzes – one silver more and two bronze medals less than Rio.

Shooter Javad Foroughi won Iran’s first medal in the Games in the men's 10-meter air pistol.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei claimed the second gold in the 67kg final bout.

Sajad Ganjzadeh also took a gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category.

Weightlifter Ali Davoudi won a silver medal at the +109kg weight class. And freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani took Iran’s second silver in the 86kg weight class.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi won a bronze medal at the 97kg category, while Amirhossein Zare snatched a bronze in the men's freestyle 125kg.

Iran had sent 66 athletes to Tokyo in 16 sports, three athletes more the country sent to Rio 2016.

Now, the Iran’s sports officials should start their work as soon as possible for the Paris 2024 because the success requires long-term strategic planning process.