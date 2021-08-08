Sexual misconduct a feature of post-Christian societies: ex-Senate candidate

TEHRAN - A former U.S. Senate candidate says criminal sexual misconduct in the government, military, entertainment industry, etc. is the result of American and Western European acceptance of unrestrained behavior.

“The United States and Western Europe are post-Christian societies heavily impacted by Cultural Marxism which has been working toward the victory of the 1960s Sexual and Drug Revolutions in every aspect of American and Western European life,” Mark Dankof tells the Tehran Times.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women starting in December 2020, with the accusations covering a range of alleged behavior. He has denied all allegations and has apologized for his comments being interpreted as sexually charged.

Now Cuomo faces calls for resignation from powerful Democrats in wake of the AG report.

Apparently, the number of sexual harassment and scandals in the U.S. is not unnoticeable; from Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky to Andrew Cuomo which necessitate a serious reconsideration about regulations concerning sexual harassment by politicians.

“Serious criminal sexual misconduct in government, the military, the media, the entertainment industry, and the educational institutions are subsequently the result. This misconduct and the America-Western societal acceptance of the LGBTQ agenda and the abortion industry illustrate the nature of cancer eating away at the West like a soul-devouring moral and spiritual bacteria,” Dankof argues.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What is your comment on sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo?

A: The allegations may well be true, and Cuomo and I are political enemies representing diametrically opposed points of view, but I have concerns about the way the American media has handled these currently anonymous allegations.

A toxic political and cultural milieu has developed in the United States, which presumes someone to be guilty of sexual harassment allegations yet to be proven in a court of law. This is absolutely dangerous business. It extends not only to the arena of sexual harassment charges but charges relating to "white supremacy," "racism," "homophobia," and COVID-19.

As but one example of this phenomenon, it has now emerged that Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at the Baylor College of Medicine, is insisting that "Federal Hate Crime Protections" may need to be extended to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists "targeted by right-wing extremism." Presumably, this would include Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his Children's Health Defense organization, which has published many responsible articles written by medical experts with backgrounds in epidemiology, immune systems, and virology who virulently disagree with Fauci and the pro-CDC scientific sources on vaccines and their potential dangers. The notion that this responsible dissent should be prosecuted as Federal Hate Crime in the form of the "Scientific Integrity Act of 2021" is textbook fascism or Stalinism. You pick which one.

Q: How do you evaluate the Democrats' reaction to these allegations while they supported him as an anti-Trump governor when Trump was president?

A: The hypocrisy and political sleaze involved in all of this extends to both political parties. In this current case involving all of the collective vitriol aimed at Andrew Cuomo, we must ask why it is that the Democratic establishment and the news media continue to embrace Bill Clinton despite his legendary sexual misconduct which has even included credible allegations by Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones of sexual assault. Clinton committed perjury in the Lewinsky Affair during the Starr Investigation, and yet was acquitted by a Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate. In more recent times, the Zio-controlled American media has been working overtime to conceal Mr. Clinton's 26 separate trips to Jeffrey Epstein's "Pedophile Island," along with those of other prominent American and world figures because of the connection of the Epstein-Maxwell pedophile sex ring to the Israel Mossad and its global blackmail operation against prominent political elites. It is also significant that Jewess Monica Lewinsky's alleged connections to an Israeli intelligence operation compromising Mr. Clinton have been buried by the media and serious investigation by the American Deep State agencies. One may ask why.

The legendary sexual misconduct of John F. Kennedy as chronicled by Seymour Hersh in "The Dark Side of Camelot" is another area conveniently ignored by a Democratic establishment and news media, including the President's proven involvement with mob moll Judith Campbell Exner linked to Chicago crime syndicate chieftain Sam Giancana.

In the summer of 1963, Kennedy was sexually involved with Helen Rometsch, an agent at the height of the Cold War working for the East German STASI, an extension of the Soviet KGB. Why does all of this remain concealed from the American public which gets its information from Corporate American Media? And does anyone currently believe that Governor Cuomo's alleged misconduct can possibly be in the same category of irresponsibility as that of these two Democratic Presidential Icons?

FDR once observed that "Nothing in politics happens by accident." Andrew Cuomo has suddenly gone from a beloved Democratic Icon status to the white man's answer to comedian Bill Cosby. President Biden and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have run away from the Governor. They have called upon him to resign. Why? I'm suggesting that there is more to the timing and bandwagon effect of the leaks and accusations against the Governor than meets the eye. And how did Joe Biden vote in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Bill Clinton?

Finally, there is the recent criminal conviction of Jewish homosexual Democratic Party financial contributor Ed Buck of Los Angeles, an intimate political associate of Hillary Clinton and virtually every other power-broker in the Democratic Party and the Gay and Jewish Los Angeles communities. Buck's crimes and conviction for said crimes are reported by Deon Osborne of the Black Wall Street Times who tells us that "Buck was convicted on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, a single count of maintaining a drug-involved premise, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution. For years, family members of Buck's victims sought criminal charges against the wealthy donor, but the politically connected predator wasn't arrested until 2019. While prosecutors used the deaths of Gemmel Moore, 26, Timothy Dean, 55, and a third victim to finally indict Ed Buck, investigators say he abused as many as 10 or more victims in his effort to fulfill his fetish for injecting gay men with methamphetamine, who then became unconscious or unable to move while Buck sexually tortured them."

Where is the Democratic Party establishment on this? The news media? And calls for a wider Federal investigation of Buck's political and financial relationships with these establishments? How does this compare with what is being done to Andrew Cuomo by people who have loved him up until now? Why the glaring discrepancies in the treatment of these cases? Draw your own conclusions.

Q: Apparently the number of sexual harassments and scandals in the U.S. is not unnoticeable; from Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky to former U.S. president George H. W. Bush. Is there any regulation to protect women from sexual harassment?

A: Let me be clear about something. As a Pat Buchanan GOP Paleo-Conservative, George Herbert Walker Bush and his sons are my political enemies every bit as much as Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yet I do not believe that President Bush was guilty of sexual misconduct of any seriously credible variety. The allegations against him involved what may have been a small degree of inappropriateness in some photo-op situations when Mr. Bush was an elderly man, wheel-chair bound, and with an advanced stage of Parkinson's Disease.

In what I saw reported, the suggestions that he was some sort of lecher are unfair. Mr. Bush may have been guilty of some ill-advised attempts at humor in a suddenly humorless and PC America, but his actual known record as a married family man is excellent.

We have plenty of laws in the United States to protect people victimized by sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. Let's simply see the allegations of criminal activity in this arena taken to open court and established by jury conviction. Governor Cuomo is owed that. So is any other American. And the credible allegations about Cuomo's Executive Orders on COVID-19 and nursing home admissions with subsequent major loss of life are suddenly invisible, with an absolute focus on sexual misconduct allegations. Again, why?

Q: Is there any concern among the American public with regard to unrestrained behavior when it comes to interaction between opposite sexes? It seems that there is a big difference between Western countries and Eastern ones in this regard.

A: The United States and Western Europe are post-Christian societies heavily impacted by Cultural Marxism which has been working toward the victory of the 1960s Sexual and Drug Revolutions in every aspect of American and Western European life. Serious criminal sexual misconduct in government, the military, the media, the entertainment industry, and the educational institutions are subsequently the result. This misconduct and the American/Western societal acceptance of the LGBTQ agenda and the abortion industry illustrate the nature of cancer eating away at the West like a soul-devouring moral and spiritual bacteria. Putin in Russia, Orban in Hungary, and your leaders are to be commended for fighting this tooth-and-nail. All of them recognize the lethal character of this cancer, and who is deliberately targeting and financing these perversions and why.

Q: How can religions like Christianity, Judaism and Islam impact political leadership and push it towards a moral direction?

A: The traditional versions of these faiths bring moral backbone and resistance into the cultures which would otherwise succumb to these demonic malignancies. The problem is that it is arguably true that the United States and the West have already died spiritually. Witnessing the aftermath of this, other nations and leaders must band together in an absolute alliance against these evils to defend against them every bit as much as against terrorism, military aggression, and central banking blackmail.

