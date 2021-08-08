Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel “Whereabouts” comes to Persian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s 2018 marvelous novel “Whereabouts” has been published in Persian.

The book translated into Persian by Razieh Khoshnud has been published by Mahi.

Exuberance and dread, attachment and estrangement: in this novel, Lahiri stretches her themes to the limit.

The woman at the center wavers between stasis and movement, between the need to belong and the refusal to form lasting ties.

The city she calls home, an engaging backdrop to her days, acts as a confidant: the sidewalks around her house, parks, bridges, piazzas, streets, stores, coffee bars.

We follow her to the pool she frequents and to the train station that sometimes leads her to her mother, mired in a desperate solitude after her father’s untimely death.

In addition to colleagues at work, where she never quite feels at ease, she has girlfriends, guy friends, and “him”, a shadow who both consoles and unsettles her.

But in the arc of a year, as one season gives way to the next, transformation awaits. One day at the sea, both overwhelmed and replenished by the sun's vital heat, her perspective will change.

This is the first novel she has written in Italian and translated into English. It brims with the impulse to cross barriers. By grafting herself onto a new literary language, Lahiri has pushed herself to a new level of artistic achievement.

Earlier in 2020, Ketab Tadaei, Tehran-based publisher, released another Persian rendition of the novel translated by Ghazal Qorbanpur from the Italian edition “Dove mi trovo”.

Photo: This combination photo shows American author Jhumpa Lahiri and the front cover of the Persian translation of her novel “Whereabouts”.

