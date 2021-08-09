Ataei names Iran squad for 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran volleyball coach Behrouz Ataei has named his 15-man squad for the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

Iran have been drawn in Pool B along with Thailand, Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The tournament will be held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from Sept. 12 to 19. The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.

Squad:

Milad Ebadipour, Meysam Salehi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Esmaeil Mosafer, Javad Karimi, Ali Ramezani, Aliasghar Mojarad, Reza Abedini, Amirhossein Toukhteh, Mehdi Jelveh, Saber Kazemi, Bardia Saadat, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Abolfazl Gholipour, Amin Esmaeilnejhad