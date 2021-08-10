Taliban say no ceasefire reached as battles continue

Speaking to Al-Jazeera TV, a Taliban spokesman says there was no ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan’s government.

Muhammad Naeem Wardak also warned the United States against “further intervention” in the country.

This comes as the group has taken over several provincial capitals in lightening advances.

However, Afghan Special Forces have launched a counter-attack to take back the strategic city of Kunduz that was seized a day earlier by the Taliban.

Since the United States announced a withdrawal date from Afghanistan’s 20-year occupation, violence has surged in the war-ravaged country as infra-afghan peace talks have stalled.e