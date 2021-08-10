Historical manuscripts, documents up for restoration in western Iran

TEHRAN - A number of historical manuscripts, books, and documents are being rehabilitated in Borujerd, western Lorestan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“Documents and books of historical significance are in the process of being restored in the first phase,” Seyyed Amin Qasemi announced on Tuesday.

The documents are being restored by an experienced team of restorers and cultural heritage experts, the official added.

“Restoration of historical documents and books is just as important as the restoration of historical buildings,” he explained.

Last July the official announced that a top manuscript museum in Borujerd will be established. The museum will be considered as one of the first manuscript museums in the country and it is estimated to be highly welcomed by visitors, he noted.

One of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, Lorestan mainly acts as a gateway to the neighboring Khuzestan province which hosts UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

ABU/AFM

