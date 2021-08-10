Russian says U.S. forces have no legal mandate in Syria

Russia has criticized a statement by an official military spokesman over the U.S. armed presence in Syria.

Wayne Marotto wrote on social media that "U.S. forces are in northeastern Syria under international law - UN Security Council Resolution 2254 adopted December 2015."

The Russian embassy in Washington responded by saying U.S. armed forces have absolutely no legal mandate to stay in Syria whatsoever.

The embassy said "It’s a matter of fact that U.S. armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria. Your interpretation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 is just ridiculous. Please, read the document thoroughly", posting a link to the resolution.

The U.S. military has established at least nine military bases Syria’s eastern and northeastern al-Hasakah, Deir el-Zour and Raqqa provinces. Four of which are located near oil fields in the Deir el-Zour province and another five in the neighboring al-Hasakah region.

In late 2019, then US President, Donald Trump, approved a plan, which said that hundreds of U.S. troops would remain in Syria, tasked with ensuring control of oil fields in the country’s east and northeast.

Damascus views the U.S. military presence in Syria an occupation as they entered the Arab country without an invitation from the government.

Security officials in Syria and Iraq accuse the U.S. of playing a dangerous destabilizing role along the two country’s borders.