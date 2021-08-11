Iran ready to export laboratory engineering services

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s Technical and Soil Mechanics Lab Company (TSML) has said his company is ready for the exports of engineering-related laboratory services to foreign markets especially neighboring countries, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Technical and Soil Mechanics Lab Company is ready to enter new international markets to provide technical and engineering services,” Majid Kianpour said.

Kianpour pointed out that his company’s motto for the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) is “entering new markets and exporting technical and engineering services”, adding: “Since the beginning of this year, we have been taking new measures to enter international markets, especially in neighboring countries and the region, and the efforts are increasing in this regard.”

“Plans have been carried out for presence in the countries of the region, especially Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, UAE, Armenia, Qatar, and Oman, in cooperation with the joint chambers of commerce with these countries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he explained.

Some proposals have also been prepared for cooperation with some European countries, he stated.

He noted that currently, TSML’s specialized services are exported to several neighboring countries through Iranian contractors that are active in international projects.

“Providing services and studies in Garmsar-Incheh Borun and Khaf-Herat railway projects, the Friendship Dam, Shah Arous Dam, and several other important projects are among the cases that have been done in partnership with domestic and foreign contractors that have had experience in international markets,” Kianpour said.

The official further noted that TSML is ready to sign memorandums of understanding with the Iranian Society of Consulting Engineers and the Association of Contractors to start extensive and joint cooperation for the export of technical and engineering services.

Stating that TSML has valid domestic and foreign certificates and qualifications, Kianpour added: “Benefiting from specialized and capable personnel and using the world’s latest standard equipment TSML has the ability to perform more than 500 different engineering tests and can have a reliable and wide presence in domestic and foreign markets.”

According to the Head of the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services Bahman Salehi, the value of the Iranian exports of technical and engineering services in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) stood at only $500 million despite the great capacities in this area.

Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, as well as developing African countries are the main target markets for the export of technical and engineering services, Salehi has said.

“Iran’s neighbor Turkey, despite lower capacities in technical and engineering services, has snatched the lead from the Iranians and recorded an annual export of $35 billion,” he stated earlier this month.

