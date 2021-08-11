Raisi appoints Masoud Mir-Kazemi as new PBO head

TEHRAN – President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Masoud Mir-Kazemi as his vice president and the new head of the country’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), ILNA reported on Wednesday.

Mir-Kazemi, who was a member of the Parliament from 2012 until 2016 and also served ministerial post in the cabinet of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, replaced Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht who was the PBO head for the past eight years.

Kazemi has previously served as Iran’s Oil Minister and the Minister of Commerce.

