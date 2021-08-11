9/11 families say offer to release some Saudi files not enough

Families of 9/11 victims are demanding a thorough declassification review of all documents, particularly on Saudi Arabia’s role.

On Monday, the FBI offered to release some documents following a call by victims’ families and first responders for President Joe Biden to stay away from ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks next month.

The 9/11 families want the president to honour a campaign pledge to lift the secrecy surrounding the multi-agency investigations.

The co-chair of a families and survivors group, 9/11 Community United, Terry Strada, says the offer was of little value and does not go far enough in providing transparency.

She added “the FBI came out and said they’re going to start to dribble this out and piecemeal this as much as they possibly can to try to appease us, and it’s just not good enough. It’s a half measure.”

The families want to know who financed and supported the attacks and have filed a lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian monarchy.